Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Lincolnshire Co-op gets £1m redevelopment boost

17 September, 2018

A Lincolnshire Co-op filling station has reopened with a new food store after a £990,000 redevelopment.

Work at the Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby included new fuel pumps, improvements to the forecourt and a purpose-built food store to replace the old kiosk.

The site now also includes 14 new car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.

Co-op food regional manager, Richard Robinson, said: "It's been a long programme of work but we're really happy with the result, and I hope our customers and members will be just as impressed.

"The forecourt looks much more spacious and by replacing the kiosk with a more modern food store, there's now plenty of facilities to help customers fuel their busy lives as well as their vehicles."

The forecourt shut for a month last year while underground equipment was replaced and the new pumps were installed.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training