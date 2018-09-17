Lincolnshire Co-op gets £1m redevelopment boost

A Lincolnshire Co-op filling station has reopened with a new food store after a £990,000 redevelopment.

Work at the Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby included new fuel pumps, improvements to the forecourt and a purpose-built food store to replace the old kiosk.

The site now also includes 14 new car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.

Co-op food regional manager, Richard Robinson, said: "It's been a long programme of work but we're really happy with the result, and I hope our customers and members will be just as impressed.

"The forecourt looks much more spacious and by replacing the kiosk with a more modern food store, there's now plenty of facilities to help customers fuel their busy lives as well as their vehicles."

The forecourt shut for a month last year while underground equipment was replaced and the new pumps were installed.