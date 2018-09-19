PRA arranges business breakout event at Haydock Park· 19 September, 2018
The PRA is staging a Business Breakout at Haydock Park Racecourse, Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on Wednesday October 10.
Presentations will include:
• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;
• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;
• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;
• Global MSI – forecourt structures, installation and maintenance;
• Instavolt – “free” electric vehicle charging for petrol retailers;
• CBE – innovations in Epos technology; and
• Grip Hero – a revolutionary approach to hand protection on the forecourt.
Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|134.63
|69.90
|141.35
|131.64
|East Midlands
|133.97
|143.95
|130.99
|London
|134.38
|64.90
|142.36
|131.76
|North East
|133.47
|143.65
|130.41
|North West
|134.04
|140.97
|130.80
|Northern Ireland
|132.83
|136.90
|130.30
|Scotland
|134.18
|139.12
|131.04
|South East
|134.84
|64.90
|142.44
|132.11
|South West
|134.43
|66.90
|140.71
|131.59
|Wales
|134.01
|138.06
|130.94
|West Midlands
|133.45
|69.90
|142.91
|130.79
|Yorkshire & Humber
|133.28
|55.20
|142.31
|130.51
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
08 - 10 April, 2019
The Forecourt Show