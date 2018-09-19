Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
PRA arranges business breakout event at Haydock Park

John Wood · 19 September, 2018

The PRA is staging a Business Breakout at Haydock Park Racecourse, Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on Wednesday October 10.

Presentations will include:

• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Global MSI – forecourt structures, installation and maintenance;

• Instavolt – “free” electric vehicle charging for petrol retailers;

• CBE – innovations in Epos technology; and

• Grip Hero – a revolutionary approach to hand protection on the forecourt.

Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Food Hygiene Training