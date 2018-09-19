Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Tesco launches Jack's discount chain and own brand

19 September, 2018
Tesco has launched a new brand of discount stores called Jack’s, named after the group’s founder Jack Cohen.

The new stores will offer “the lowest possible prices”, and are seen as move by Tesco to taker on the growth of discounters such as Aldi and Lidl.

The stores will sell a range of food and drink products and will stock a unique own brand range, also named Jack’s.

There will also be a range of general merchandise on a “When it’s Gone, It’s Gone” basis.

Dave Lewis, Tesco Group chief executive, said: “Jack Cohen championed value for customers and changed the face of British shopping. He’s an inspiration for all of us and that same spirit still drives Tesco now.

“It’s fitting that today, we mark the beginning of Tesco’s celebration of 100 Years of Great Value by launching a new brand, and stores bearing his name: Jack’s. Great tasting food at the lowest possible prices with 8 out of 10 products grown, reared or made in Britain.”

Over the next six months Tesco will launch 10-15 Jack’s stores in the UK. The first two stores will open on 20 September in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, and Immingham, Lincolnshire, on sites which make use of excess Tesco space. The stores to follow will include a mix of new sites, sites adjacent to existing Tesco stores, and a small number of converted Tesco stores.

Food Hygiene Training