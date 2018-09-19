Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sales of petrol cars back up to pre-recession levels

John Wood · 19 September, 2018
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta is the most numerous car on UK roads
  (Photo:  )

The number of new petrol cars being registered in the UK has climbed back to levels not seen since before the 2008/09 recession, as diesel sales have plummeted.

Figures released by the Department for Transport for the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 show a rise of 23% to 367,000 petrol cars compared with the same period a year ago.

In contrast, registrations of new diesel cars have fallen by 26% over the same period to 184,000, which is below the 2008/09 recession dip, and similar to 2003/04 levels.

This was the second year of sharp decline in the Q2 statistics for diesel, following a 20% decrease in new diesel car registrations in 2017 Q2. Over two years registrations fell by 41% with 128,000 fewer diesels being registered.

The most recent quarter was the fifth in a row where an annual decrease of more than 20% has been recorded. Diesel cars accounted for 49% of all new car registrations in 2016 Q2, but this had dropped to 31% in 2018 Q2.

Meanwhile, registrations of ultra low emission vehicles (ULEVs) were up 37% on 2017 Q2. However they only made up 2.1% of all vehicle registrations, compared with 1.5% last year.

Average CO2 emissions from new cars were up 1.9% on the previous year, at 127g/km, compared with 124g/km a year ago.

Average CO2 emissions from new cars had steadily fallen since records began in 2003, only starting to rise from mid-2016 onwards. The report suggested one of the contributing factors for the current trend was an increase in the proportion of larger cars being registered.

Ford maintained a lead in the top selling makes with the Fiesta in first place and Focus third after the Volkswagen Golf. Overall Fiestas are the most numerous cars on the road with 1.5 million, followed by the Focus with 1.3 million and the Vauxhall Corsa with 1.1 million.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training