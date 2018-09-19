Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Fuel a factor for in-depth inquiry into Asda Sainsbury's merger

John Wood · 19 September, 2018
asda forecourt

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an in-depth (Phase 2) investigation into the merger of Sainsbury’s and Asda and has confirmed that its effect on fuel sales will be an issue it focuses on.

The move follows an initial investigation announced on August 23, when the CMA said the companies had requested a ‘fast-track’ referral to Phase 2.

In its latest statement the CMA said the Phase 1 investigation found, that the deal raises sufficient concerns to be referred for a more in-depth review.

It was concerned that the companies stores overlap in hundreds of local areas, meaning shoppers could face higher prices or a worse quality of service.

These concerns will be considered further in the Phase 2 investigation, along with other issues raised so far with the CMA – including those relating to fuel, general merchandise (such as clothing) and increased ‘buyer power’ over suppliers.

An issues statement, setting out in detail the issues that the inquiry group expects to investigate, will be published in the coming weeks. Members of the public and other interested groups will be invited to give their views on this.

Under the CMA’s rules the deadline for delivering its report will be 5 March next year.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training