Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ExxonMobil considers major upgrade of Fawley refinery

John Wood · 19 September, 2018
Esso logo

ExxonMobil has revealed it is considering significant upgrades at its Esso Fawley refinery near Southampton, to help meet demand in the UK market for high quality fuels.

It said the project would involve an investment of hundreds of millions of pounds, and would reduce the need for diesel imports to the UK. It would enable the site to process a wider selection of crude oils, and help secure future employment for 1,000 employees at the site.

The proposed project would include a new hydrotreater unit, which would be supported by a new hydrogen plant.

The final investment decision will be based on a number of factors, including regulatory approvals, market conditions and economic competitiveness. A final investment decision is not expected until the second quarter of 2019.

ExxonMobil is in the process of filing all appropriate permits and planning applications.

Simon Downing, Fawley Refinery manager, said: “If this project is approved, it would be a major investment in the site amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds, and a bold statement of confidence in Fawley and its ability to produce high quality fuels for the UK economy.

“This is an exciting time for everyone at Fawley. I congratulate the project team for all their hard work in getting us to this point. We hope to make our final investment decision in the first half of 2019.”

ExxonMobil said the refinery at Fawley is the largest in the UK, providing 20% of UK refinery capacity and approximately one in six cars in the UK operates on fuel produced there.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training