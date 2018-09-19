Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gofuels installs electric vehicle chargers at two sites

John Wood · 19 September, 2018
instavolt chargers

North-eastern forecourt retailer Gofuels is working with electric vehicle charging firm InstaVolt to give customers access to pay-as-you-go, contactless charging.

InstaVolt has commissioned a rapid charger at Gofuels’ site in Horwich, Greater Manchester, and is currently installing another two at its site in Worsley, also in Greater Manchester.

The 50kWh charging stations are available for any EV driver to use with no subscription or membership card needed.

Motorists use their contactless credit or debit card, and are charged for the electricity they use on a per-unit basis.

Salim Patel, director at Gofuels, said: “The ease of the InstaVolt chargers was what really sold it to us. We want our customers to have the best experience when they come to our forecourts and the simplicity of the tap-to-pay system really stood out.”

Gofuels was able to install the chargers with no financial outlay, as InstaVolt does not charge for installation or maintenance, and pays partner landlords a rental income.

Salim said: “It made perfect sense to partner with InstaVolt. It meant we could broaden our offering and cater for electric car drivers without that capital expenditure. It’s freed up that money for investment in other projects.”

Tim Payne, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “We’re working with an increasing number of forecourt retailers, who are seeing the benefit that electric car chargers can bring. We’re pleased that Gofuels is among them and look forward to seeing how easy their customers find it to use our chargers.”

Food Hygiene Training