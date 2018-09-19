Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud investigation

John Wood · 19 September, 2018

Three men have been arrested and a suspected fuel laundering plant dismantled as part of an HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation into a suspected multi-million pound fuel fraud.

More than 50 HMRC officers, supported by North Wales Police and Police Service of Northern Ireland, carried out simultaneous searches of nine business and four residential addresses in Stoke, Crewe, Manchester, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Devon and Northern Ireland on Thursday 13 September.

One man, aged 31, was arrested in the Belfast area and a residential premises was searched in south Armagh. At this site, 22,500 litres of fuel was seized, along with 3,100 litres of marked gas oil, 350 litres of Kerosene and 12,700 litres of lubricant. Two box lorries, a caddy van and a forklift were also seized.

A suspected fuel laundering plant was dismantled, and it is believed it had the capacity to produce 20 million litres of illicit fuel a year, potentially evading £11m in revenue.

In the Greater Belfast area a further 6,500 litres of suspected laundered fuel was recovered from a retail site.

In England, one man, aged 31, was arrested at an address in the Crewe area, and a residential and retail premises in Stoke were searched. In addition, one man aged 37 was arrested at an address in Surrey and four retail premises in Devon were searched.

On the same day Manchester Evening News reported that a Texaco-branded site in Stockport was raided by officers from HMRC and Greater Manchester Police.

An HMRC fuel testing van was photographed at the site and sales of diesel were suspended.

The three men arrested were questioned by HMRC and have been released pending further enquiries. Investigations are ongoing.

Tracey Noon, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The illicit trade in laundered fuel is a serious crime and one we are determined to detect and disrupt.

“We remain alert to the often dangerous methods and efforts of criminals to remove the government markers from rebated fuel.

“Given that laundering plants have been found adjacent to homes and retail sites we would urge anyone with information about this dangerous activity to report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Valli Forecourts applies to build filling...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about the implications for your business of the Government's recently published 'Road to Zero' strategy?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training