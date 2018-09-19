Staff and police praised after Sewell on the go robbery

John Wood

Patrick Sewell, director of Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go, has praised staff and police over the way they have dealt with a robbery.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said a call was received at 2.45am on Monday September 17 reporting there had been a robbery at a petrol service station on Southcoates Lane in Hull.

She explained: “Two men are reported to have entered the store and made threats to the staff on duty. Thankfully no one sustained injuries in the incident.

“We are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and would ask for anyone with information that will help us with our enquiries should call us on 101 quoting log 45 of 17/09/18.”

Patrick Sewell said: “A member of our night shift team triggered the alarm in the early hours of Monday morning following a serious incident at our Sewell on the go Southcoates site.

“While we acknowledge the severity of this terrible experience for our staff, we’re very proud of the way the incident was handled by our team and will offer them our continuing support in the coming weeks.

“We have been very impressed by the responsiveness of Humberside Police, who we will offer to work closely with as they continue their investigations.”

