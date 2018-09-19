Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Staff and police praised after Sewell on the go robbery

John Wood · 19 September, 2018
police tape

Patrick Sewell, director of Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go, has praised staff and police over the way they have dealt with a robbery.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said a call was received at 2.45am on Monday September 17 reporting there had been a robbery at a petrol service station on Southcoates Lane in Hull.

She explained: “Two men are reported to have entered the store and made threats to the staff on duty. Thankfully no one sustained injuries in the incident.

“We are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and would ask for anyone with information that will help us with our enquiries should call us on 101 quoting log 45 of 17/09/18.”

Patrick Sewell said: “A member of our night shift team triggered the alarm in the early hours of Monday morning following a serious incident at our Sewell on the go Southcoates site.

“While we acknowledge the severity of this terrible experience for our staff, we’re very proud of the way the incident was handled by our team and will offer them our continuing support in the coming weeks.

“We have been very impressed by the responsiveness of Humberside Police, who we will offer to work closely with as they continue their investigations.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.6369.90141.35131.64
East Midlands133.97143.95130.99
London134.3864.90142.36131.76
North East133.47143.65130.41
North West134.04140.97130.80
Northern Ireland132.83136.90130.30
Scotland134.18139.12131.04
South East134.8464.90142.44132.11
South West134.4366.90140.71131.59
Wales134.01138.06130.94
West Midlands133.4569.90142.91130.79
Yorkshire & Humber133.2855.20142.31130.51
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

Fuel a factor for in-depth inquiry into A...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training