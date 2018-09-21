Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Clydebank knifeman sentenced

Tracy West · 21 September, 2018

A 23-year old man who went into a Clydebank petrol station armed with a knife has been jailed for 21 months. The incident happened at the West Highway Petrol Station, Great Western Road on May 3 when the man – Michael McElhinney – was already on bail.

McElhinney, a prisoner at Low Moss Prison, Bishopbriggs, appeared for sentence at Dumbarton Sheriff Court earlier this month. At the same time he was sentenced for another incident where he acted in an aggressive manner towards two police officers. He again breached a bail order.

According to the Clydebank Post, McElhinney was jailed for 18 months on the knife charge and three months for the aggression. The jail term was backdated to May 4.

