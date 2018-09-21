TV host causes a stir at a Wrexham service station

Tracy West

Talk show host Jeremy Kyle was a big hit with staff and shoppers when he recently dropped into Park Wall Service Station in Gwersyllt near Wrexham.

According to the Daily Post, he was accompanied by a minder, and had popped into the Spar store for a coffee. After realising who he was, shop assistant Sian Williams plucked up the courage to go and speak to him and said he couldn’t have been nicer. Kyle told Sian he was travelling across the country filming for a new TV show. After she had finished speaking to him – and taken the obligatory selfie – loads of customers went over for a chat.