BP to reveal Chargemaster plans at Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day

Merril Boulton · 21 September, 2018

BP will reveal its view of the UK’s electric vehicle charging landscape and its plans for the dealer network at next week’s Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day, which takes place at Rockingham Motor Speedway in Corby.

Following BP’s recent acquisition of Chargemaster – the UK’s largest public network of EV charging points – the company will explain what BP Chargemaster is all about, what role forecourts will play in its view of an electric future, and what it will look to offer dealers to respond to the challenges.

Forecourt Trader’s latest track day event features a morning conference, networking, the latest in ultra-low emission vehicles and technology, and the chance to test drive electric vehicles around the Rockingham Speedway Track.

The event is focused on furthering the discussion about the dawn of a new age of motoring, following the publication of the government’s ‘Road to Zero’ strategy. It aims to provide an insight into what type of vehicles motorists will be driving in future, and how forecourts can accommodate them.

It is being hosted by celebrity motoring journalist and TV presenter Quentin Willson. The morning conference will focus on key elements of the electric vehicle market, such as the provision of charging facilities; installation; legislation; best practice; opportunity for retailers; and future motoring technology.

Also in the speaker line-up is energy company Centrica, on helping forecourt operators with their EV charging strategy; Jamie Thompson from the APEA explaining the challenges of providing electric vehicle charging at petrol filling stations; BMW will reveal its latest line-up of low-emission vehicles; and Aurelia will present a new concept for forecourt owners constrained by the electricity grid wanting to install high-powered electric vehicle chargers.

For further details and to register your interest contact caryn.collins@wrbm.com

 Printer friendly version
Food Hygiene Training