Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Porsche drops diesel and invests in developing electric technology

John Wood · 26 September, 2018
Porsche car

Porsche has abandoned production of diesel engines and will increase its focus on hybrid and electric vehicle.

The company said that demand for diesel models was dropping. In 2017, the diesel share of worldwide Porsches was 12%, and it has not had a diesel in its portfolio since February of this year.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, said: “Porsche is not demonising diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free.”

In the future the company will concentrate on optimising internal combustion engines, and by 2022, Porsche will also have invested more than €6bn in e-mobility.

Already, 63% of the Panameras sold in Europe are hybrid models, and in 2019 Porsche will launch the Taycan, its first purely electric sports car.

Blume added: “Our aim is to occupy the technological vanguard. We are intensifying our focus on the core of our brand while consistently aligning our company with the mobility of the future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.97142.39131.82
East Midlands134.20142.34130.97
London134.6655.90143.18131.53
North East133.8667.40142.56130.24
North West134.2257.70141.27130.41
Northern Ireland133.07137.40130.00
Scotland134.59141.40131.13
South East135.1659.80142.97132.05
South West134.59140.24131.76
Wales134.17140.90130.88
West Midlands133.7664.90140.54130.59
Yorkshire & Humber133.5264.40140.53130.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

BP to reveal Chargemaster plans at Foreco...

Staff and police praised after Sewell on...

TV host causes a stir at a Wrexham servic...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training