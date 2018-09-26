Porsche drops diesel and invests in developing electric technology

John Wood

Porsche has abandoned production of diesel engines and will increase its focus on hybrid and electric vehicle.

The company said that demand for diesel models was dropping. In 2017, the diesel share of worldwide Porsches was 12%, and it has not had a diesel in its portfolio since February of this year.

Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, said: “Porsche is not demonising diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free.”

In the future the company will concentrate on optimising internal combustion engines, and by 2022, Porsche will also have invested more than €6bn in e-mobility.

Already, 63% of the Panameras sold in Europe are hybrid models, and in 2019 Porsche will launch the Taycan, its first purely electric sports car.

Blume added: “Our aim is to occupy the technological vanguard. We are intensifying our focus on the core of our brand while consistently aligning our company with the mobility of the future.”

