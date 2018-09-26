Cashier shaken after shoplifters turn violent

John Wood

Police officers in Plymouth are appealing for witnesses after a female petrol station worker was left “shaken” when a group of shoplifters turned violent.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to Milehouse Service Station in Wolseley Road at 8.40pm yesterday.”

It was reported that three men had entered the premises and attempted to shoplift items. They then became abusive when challenged and pushed a box of electrical items at the cashier.

He added: “They then left on a motorcycle. The woman was not injured but left shaken by the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the men near the store on the motorcycle, or may have information about it, is asked to contact the police on 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/086739/18.

