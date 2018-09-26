Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EG Group donation enables hospital to buy equipment

John Wood · 26 September, 2018
Euro Garages logo

The hospital nearest the headquarters of Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has been able to buy vital equipment after a donation of more than £60,000 by the company.

The equipment will be used in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, and Dr Dev Kumar, consultant neonatologist, said: “This will make an enormous difference to our tiniest and most vulnerable patients. Thank you so much for this gift, it will stand us in good stead for some time yet as the equipment is so advanced.”

EG Group has also donated equipment to benefit the Diabetes Department and has agreed to pay for a new outdoor children’s play area for the Children’s Ward at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital. Work is expected to begin soon.

Javed Patel from EG Group said: “We are really proud to be able to give this support to our local hospital trust so that their services, which benefit the whole of this community, can be even better.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.97142.39131.82
East Midlands134.20142.34130.97
London134.6655.90143.18131.53
North East133.8667.40142.56130.24
North West134.2257.70141.27130.41
Northern Ireland133.07137.40130.00
Scotland134.59141.40131.13
South East135.1659.80142.97132.05
South West134.59140.24131.76
Wales134.17140.90130.88
West Midlands133.7664.90140.54130.59
Yorkshire & Humber133.5264.40140.53130.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

BP to reveal Chargemaster plans at Foreco...

Staff and police praised after Sewell on...

TV host causes a stir at a Wrexham servic...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Northern Irish site is crowned Forecourt...

Food to go losing relevance for forecourt...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

CMA raises local monopoly concerns over M...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training