EG Group donation enables hospital to buy equipment

John Wood

The hospital nearest the headquarters of Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has been able to buy vital equipment after a donation of more than £60,000 by the company.

The equipment will be used in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, and Dr Dev Kumar, consultant neonatologist, said: “This will make an enormous difference to our tiniest and most vulnerable patients. Thank you so much for this gift, it will stand us in good stead for some time yet as the equipment is so advanced.”

EG Group has also donated equipment to benefit the Diabetes Department and has agreed to pay for a new outdoor children’s play area for the Children’s Ward at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital. Work is expected to begin soon.

Javed Patel from EG Group said: “We are really proud to be able to give this support to our local hospital trust so that their services, which benefit the whole of this community, can be even better.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: