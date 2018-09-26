Tesco customers' cars break down after water contaminates diesel

John Wood

Dozens of Tesco customers were left stranded after water contaminated diesel tanks in two separate incidents.

The first problems occurred at the Tesco Extra store at Goodmayes in East London on the evening of Sunday September 23, when customers reported breaking down yards from the service station after filling up with diesel.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Our investigation has found an isolated case of water in one of the diesel storage tanks at our Goodmayes Extra petrol station and we are in contact with and supporting affected customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while this storage tank remains closed.”

The following morning at Eastville in Bristol it was reported that police had to be called to help motorists who had broken down as they entered the M32 after filling up at the nearby Tesco filling station.

A video posted on social media showed vans and cars broken down on the forecourt, on the roundabout and on the access road into the Eastville store, with drivers gathering at the forecourt shop.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Our preliminary investigation has found water in the diesel at one of the storage tanks at our Bristol East Extra petrol station.

“The petrol station remains closed while we investigate the cause, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

