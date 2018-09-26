Northern Irish Nisa retailer revamps forecourt store

John Wood

A 2,000sq ft Nisa forecourt store in Northern Ireland has undergone a major refit.

O’Kanes Superstore in Armagh has installed new lighting and flooring, a new ceiling, a bank of chillers, a new counter with a contemporary oak block finish along with a raft of bespoke features, to create a premium feel to the store.

The O’Kane family hadn’t made any significant changes to the store for a few years and when Brian O’Kane became a postmaster earlier this year he decided to push on with plans to develop the business.

He said: “We knew what we wanted to achieve and were keen to focus on the correct avenues for the current market, so improve our offer on fresh, hot and chilled food.

“We had too much in the old shop and the shelves were too high. We worked with the Nisa team and Active and together they did something really clever and made the shop look much bigger, but it actually has no extra floorspace at all. Customers are coming in with a gasp and are so impressed with what they see.”

The new look has made Brian and siblings Helen and Aiden, who run the store together, change the way they operate on a day-to-day basis.

“I decided to spend more time on the shop floor, talking to our customers,” said Brian. “It’s how the O’Kane family want to present our store. It’s great to be out there having a craic with people and helping improve their shopping experience.”

