New guidance for retailers on proxy purchasing of alcohol

John Wood · 28 September, 2018
underage sales warning poster

ACS (the Association of Convenience Store) has welcomed new guidance from the Retail Alcohol Standards Group (RASG) which aims to help retailers tackle the proxy purchasing of alcohol, which is where an adult purchases alcohol on behalf of a child.

RASG’s new guidance to support retailers in preventing proxy alcohol purchasing is on the RASG website. The animation explains what a proxy alcohol sale is and a document on common scenarios where proxy sales may occur.

RSAG chair Hardish Purewal said: “For retailers, identifying when an adult is buying alcohol for a child is difficult, but we believe the guidance we have produced will help to support retailers and their staff in identifying, preventing and deterring proxy alcohol purchasing.

“Retailers have done a great job of ensuring that alcohol is not sold to anyone under the age of 18 but we mustn’t get complacent. It is important that retailers, policy makers, families and local communities recognise that the ways that children and young people are accessing alcohol is changing, and we have refocused our efforts to ensure that retailers have comprehensive advice on tackling proxy purchasing.”

RSAG was established by retailers in 2005 to focus on underage drinking and to help improve retail standards, and members include Top 50 Indie Rontec, Spar, and the Co-op.

 

Food Hygiene Training