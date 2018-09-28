Police officer injured in hit and run at Welsh forecourt

John Wood

A police officer in Wales was injured when he was struck by a car at a petrol station forecourt.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the collision on a petrol forecourt in Llangefni.

A North Wales Police spokesman said the incident occurred on Tuesday 25 September, when a plain clothes police officer approached a VW Golf on the forecourt of the Texaco filling station on Glanhwfa Road in Llangefni.

The officer was knocked down and the car was driven off.

In a follow-up search, a 47-year-old man was arrested on Penmynydd Road in Menai Bridge, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a number of driving-related offences. His car was also seized.

Detective chief inspector Brian Kearney said: “This was a shocking incident. We would like to thank the staff at the filling station and passers-by who went to the assistance of the officer. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this serious incident to contact Llangefni CID quoting reference W137054.

“The officer was conducting a normal routine stop of the vehicle and the incident developed thereafter. This highlights the risks posed to police officers on a daily basis. The investigation is at an early stage, however I can offer reassurance that this incident is not linked to any form of terrorist activity.”

