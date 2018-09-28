Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

UKPIA warns of supply chain risk of no deal Brexit

John Wood · 28 September, 2018
Stanlow refinery

UKPIA (UK Petroleum Industry Association) has warned that exiting the EU without a deal could put the fuel supply chain at risk.

The warning came after the Government published a Technical Notice on “Regulating Chemicals (REACH) if there is no Brexit Deal”.

REACH is the set of regulations overseeing chemicals within the EU, and UK petroleum companies have around 500 licences for registration of substances, the largest number of any EU member state.

In a statement UKPIA said: “The proposals made in the Technical Notice for REACH present risks to the fuel supply chain. We understand there will be duplicate registrations for the proposed UK replacement for REACH, and significant changes to how oil companies have to register their fuels for sale in the EEA – not least in having to have an EEA-based affiliate in order to maintain market access.

“Free movement of feedstock, intermediates and finished products between the UK and the EU is essential to ensure smooth operation of the supply chain. Such measures implied as necessary by the Technical Notice will not be necessary in a negotiated scenario, yet represent major and potentially onerous changes to current business practice.”

A UKPIA spokesperson added: “While Government has set out measures that will give some transition time even in a ‘no deal’ scenario, this notice underlines the need for a continuing close relationship with the EEA [European Economic Area] and ECHA [European Chemicals Agency] on chemicals safety policy, and serves to reinforce our preference for maintaining existing REACH arrangements and their further extension to other countries outside the EEA.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 September 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.97142.39131.82
East Midlands134.20142.34130.97
London134.6655.90143.18131.53
North East133.8667.40142.56130.24
North West134.2257.70141.27130.41
Northern Ireland133.07137.40130.00
Scotland134.59141.40131.13
South East135.1659.80142.97132.05
South West134.59140.24131.76
Wales134.17140.90130.88
West Midlands133.7664.90140.54130.59
Yorkshire & Humber133.5264.40140.53130.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen gearing up for “transformation...

Tesco customers' cars break down after wa...

BP to reveal Chargemaster plans at Foreco...

Supermarkets cut petrol prices but warnin...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

BP to reveal Chargemaster plans at Foreco...

Applegreen gearing up for “transformation...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training