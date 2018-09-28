EG Group appoints new head for 1,000-store US estate

John Wood

Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa (Photo: )

EG Group has announced that Jay Erickson has been promoted to president of c-store for EG America, and will manage and lead a national network of nearly 1,000 petrol stations and convenience store locations spread across 23 states in the US.

Jay has nearly 30 years of experience in convenience store operations, marketing, merchandising and strategy. He began his career as an associate and worked his way up to his most recent position as division president.

In his new role, he will report to Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group.

Mohsin Issa commented “We are delighted to have appointed Jay Erickson to lead the strategic development and retail operations in the USA. I am committed to facilitate the establishment of an effective management team to support both Jay in his new role and our US expansion plans.

We firmly believe Jay’s depth of experience of in-store operations and his hands-on retail operator approach will help lead EG America into the future. As entrepreneurs who have grown a multinational business from a single convenience store, and we are proud to have given numerous colleagues the opportunity to take on senior roles which they would not have dreamt off.

“We reward individuals who show the right endeavour and desire to succeed in retail with additional leadership responsibility. This is an incredibly exciting time for EG America’s growth, and I look forward to working with my team.”

Jay said: “The EG Group owners and senior leadership are committed to investing in US convenience store assets as seen by the Minit Mart acquisition, procurement of new-to-industry development plots, engaging brand partners, commitment to invest in people, systems and stores. I am a passionate believer that a culture of empowerment that starts from within will drive strong business results and the necessary behaviour change.”

“EG America is in a period of transition and we need to focus on establishing a retail culture that will enable our convenience stores to be recognised as retail destinations recognised for investment, innovation and providing a brand offer our customers can trust,” said Zuber Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group.

“With Jay, we get an exceptional retail professional with a proven store operator track record. He is also somebody who can inspire team members to deliver a best-in-class customer experience in fuel, convenience store and food-to-go. He truly embodies EG Group’s vision and values.”

