BP to roll-out electric chargers widely over next 12 months

John Wood · 28 September, 2018
David Newton, chief operating officer at BP Chargemaster
BP customers in the UK can expect to access BP Chargemaster chargers rolling out at scale on forecourts over the next 12 months, on both company owned and dealer channels.

David Newton, chief operating officer at BP Chargemaster, told delegates at this week’s Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day that the company’s aim was to manage the energy transition and changing customer demand by supporting opportunities for customers to reduce their emissions.

“BP Chargemaster and BP believe that to accelerate the adoption of EVs, customers will require convenient access to fast and ultra-fast charging,” he said. “And we believe our retail network is well positioned to provide this access.”

He warned the move to electric mobility was a significant challenge and potentially a threat to the existing forecourt business, and needed careful thought by the industry as to how it would be achieved.

“Collaboration is key,” he said. “We will work pro-actively with the independent dealer community to develop mutually beneficial offers and propositions which will meet consumer demand - for now, and for the future.”

However, he agreed that not all sites would be immediately suitable for charging – the challenges of parking, power provision and emerging consumer demand meant there was a “need to work collaboratively with our partners to develop solutions which manage latency and commercial effectiveness”.

A key priority for BP Chargemaster will be the roll-out of ultra-fast charging infrastructure, including 150kW rapid chargers capable of delivering 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Newton was one of several speakers at the event, held at the Rockingham Motor Speedway Circuit in Corby, which included a morning conference chaired by motoring journalist and TV presenter Quentin Willson, networking, exhibition and driving activities, focused on key elements of the electric vehicle market.

