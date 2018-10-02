CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH sites into its business

John Wood

MFG’s chief executive officer William Bannister (Photo: )

MFG has been given conditional permission to integrate the majority of MRH sites (about 440 out of 490) into its business, while the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to consider the merger of the two companies, and undertakings proposed by MFG.

But the CMA has ruled that 52 MRH “hold separate” sites will still have to operate independently from MFG while its investigation continues.

The CMA has raised concerns about the merger, identifying 29 locations where MFG and MRH are close competitors and warning this could lead to consumers facing higher prices.

However, two weeks ago it revealed that MFG had offered to sell off some sites, and released a statement saying “there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered … or a modified version of them might be accepted by the CMA”.

The CMA would not reveal what these undertaking were, but MFG said it had offered to sell 15 MRH stations from the group of 52, together with 23 MFG stations.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer said: “Although the CMA has not yet formally cleared the merger, this decision gives us the ‘green light’ to substantially integrate the two businesses.

“Our immediate objectives are to quickly put forward our plans for the business to all staff and to implement, for a number of MRH sites, the ‘Hold Separate’ requirements which will remain in place while we make the divestments necessary to remedy the CMA’s concerns in a number of local areas.

“Fifty two MRH stations will be managed independently from the rest of the business during the ‘hold separate’ process, and 15 of these stations together with 23 MFG stations will be sold in a timely manner to comply with the CMA’s requirements.”

The 52 MRH sites that will be held separate are:

Site Name Postcode Address Beaver TN23 7RP 18 Beaver Road, Ashford, Kent Bell Bar AL9 6DB Great North Road, Hatfield, Hertfordshire Blackpole WR3 8SE Blackpole Road, Blackpole, Worcestershire Canvey Island SS8 9QB Somnes Avenue, Canvey Island, Essex Castle WR1 3AD Castle Street, Worcester, Worcestershire Chafford RM17 5QL Hogg Lane, Grays, Essex Chepstow NP16 5YS Newport Road, Chepstow, Gwent Cheshireways WA16 6LF Swan Corner Chester Rd, Mere, Cheshire Civic Centre M22 5RG Rowlands Way, Manchester, Lancashire Cockfosters EN4 0JY 347 Cockfosters Road, Barnet, Greater London Collier Row RM5 2BD 140‐148 Collier Row Road, Romford, Essex Cornish Gateway PL26 8UF A30 Victoria Junction, Roche St Austall, Cornwall Daneholes RM16 2XE Stanford Road, Orsett Grays, Essex Dunvant SA2 7QT Goetre Fawr Road, Dunvant Swansea, West Glamorgan East Howe BH10 5HE 271 Kinson Road, Bournemouth, Dorset East Lane NG4 3NA Westdale Lane, Carlton Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Felling NE8 3HL Park Road, Felling Gateshead, Tyne & Wear Gateshead NE10 0NR Sunderland Road, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear Glyne Gap TN40 2JU Hastings Road, Bexhill On Sea, East Sussex Hayling Down CR8 2BA 628‐630 Brighton Road, Purley, Greater London Hazelgrove Services BA22 7JE A303, Sparkford, Yeovil ‐ Somers Hornsey Rise N19 3SH 89 Hornsey Rise, Hornsey, London Hornsey Road N7 6RA 213‐217 Hornsey Road, Islington, London Hothfield TN26 1AP Maidstone Road A20, Ashford, Kent Key Hill B18 5AU Icknield Street, Birmingham, West Midlands Kings Norton B30 3JX Pershore Road, Birmingham, Lakedale SE18 1JH 190‐214 Plumstead High St, London, Leven KY8 4AX Windygates Road, Leven, Fife Long Road SS8 0JQ 371 Long Road, Canvey Island, Essex Longfleet BH15 2HP Longfleet Road, Poole, Dorset Lydford TA11 7EY A37, Lydford On Fosse, Somerton ‐ Some Manor SS7 4EN 164 Church Road, Benfleet, Essex Moleside KT12 4JZ 3‐5 Esher Road, Hersham, Surrey Newbridge EH28 8PW 1 Clifton Hall Road, Edinburgh, Oakdale BH15 3ED 347 Wimbourne Road, Poole, Dorset Palace KT8 9BW Hampton Court Road, East Molesey, Greater London Pierrepoint NG12 2LF Radcliffe Road, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire Pippin SN11 8AA Oxford Road, Calne, Wiltshire Podimore BA22 8JG Podimore Services, Podimore Yeovil, Somerset Riviera TQ3 2AG 147 Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon Runnymede TW20 9AD 38‐45 The Avenue, Egham, Surrey Shepperton TW17 8NE Walton Bridge, Shepperton, Surrey Sidley TN40 2DD Holliers Hill Sidley, Bexhill‐On‐Sea, East Sussex Southall UB1 3DD Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex Southgate N14 5BU 99 Chaseside, Southgate, London Stamford Hill N15 6LS 2 High Road, Stamford Hill, London Studley Grange W7 3QJ 167 Boston Road, London, Tabley Hill WA16 0EP Tabley Hill Lane, Knutsford, Cheshire Wallisdown BH11 8PT 524 Wallisdown Rd, Bournemouth, Dorset Warwick Road CV8 1FB Warwick Road, Kenilworth, Warwickshire Whetstone N20 0LH 1182‐1202 High Road, London, Whitgift CR2 6EE 87 Brighton Road, South Croydon, Greater London

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: