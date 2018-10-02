Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH sites into its business

John Wood · 02 October, 2018
MFG's chief executive officer William Bannister
MFG’s chief executive officer William Bannister
  (Photo:  )

MFG has been given conditional permission to integrate the majority of MRH sites (about 440 out of 490) into its business, while the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to consider the merger of the two companies, and undertakings proposed by MFG.

But the CMA has ruled that 52 MRH “hold separate” sites will still have to operate independently from MFG while its investigation continues.

The CMA has raised concerns about the merger, identifying 29 locations where MFG and MRH are close competitors and warning this could lead to consumers facing higher prices.

However, two weeks ago it revealed that MFG had offered to sell off some sites, and released a statement saying “there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered … or a modified version of them might be accepted by the CMA”.

The CMA would not reveal what these undertaking were, but MFG said it had offered to sell 15 MRH stations from the group of 52, together with 23 MFG stations.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer said: “Although the CMA has not yet formally cleared the merger, this decision gives us the ‘green light’ to substantially integrate the two businesses.

“Our immediate objectives are to quickly put forward our plans for the business to all staff and to implement, for a number of MRH sites, the ‘Hold Separate’ requirements which will remain in place while we make the divestments necessary to remedy the CMA’s concerns in a number of local areas.

“Fifty two MRH stations will be managed independently from the rest of the business during the ‘hold separate’ process, and 15 of these stations together with 23 MFG stations will be sold in a timely manner to comply with the CMA’s requirements.”

The 52 MRH sites that will be held separate are:

Site Name

Postcode

Address

Beaver

TN23 7RP

18 Beaver Road, Ashford, Kent

Bell Bar

AL9 6DB

Great North Road, Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Blackpole

WR3 8SE

Blackpole Road, Blackpole, Worcestershire

Canvey Island

SS8 9QB

Somnes Avenue, Canvey Island, Essex

Castle

WR1 3AD

Castle Street, Worcester, Worcestershire

Chafford

RM17 5QL

Hogg Lane, Grays, Essex

Chepstow

NP16 5YS

Newport Road, Chepstow, Gwent

Cheshireways

WA16 6LF

Swan Corner Chester Rd, Mere, Cheshire

Civic Centre

M22 5RG

Rowlands Way, Manchester, Lancashire

Cockfosters

EN4 0JY

347 Cockfosters Road, Barnet, Greater London

Collier Row

RM5 2BD

140‐148 Collier Row Road, Romford, Essex

Cornish Gateway

PL26 8UF

A30 Victoria Junction, Roche St Austall, Cornwall

Daneholes

RM16 2XE

Stanford Road, Orsett Grays, Essex

Dunvant

SA2 7QT

Goetre Fawr Road, Dunvant Swansea, West Glamorgan

East Howe

BH10 5HE

271 Kinson Road, Bournemouth, Dorset

East Lane

NG4 3NA

Westdale Lane, Carlton Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Felling

NE8 3HL

Park Road, Felling Gateshead, Tyne & Wear

Gateshead

NE10 0NR

Sunderland Road, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear

Glyne Gap

TN40 2JU

Hastings Road, Bexhill On Sea, East Sussex

Hayling Down

CR8 2BA

628‐630 Brighton Road, Purley, Greater London

Hazelgrove Services

BA22 7JE

A303, Sparkford, Yeovil ‐ Somers

Hornsey Rise

N19 3SH

89 Hornsey Rise, Hornsey, London

Hornsey Road

N7 6RA

213‐217 Hornsey Road, Islington, London

Hothfield

TN26 1AP

Maidstone Road A20, Ashford, Kent

Key Hill

B18 5AU

Icknield Street, Birmingham, West Midlands

Kings Norton

B30 3JX

Pershore Road, Birmingham,

Lakedale

SE18 1JH

190‐214 Plumstead High St, London,

Leven

KY8 4AX

Windygates Road, Leven, Fife

Long Road

SS8 0JQ

371 Long Road, Canvey Island, Essex

Longfleet

BH15 2HP

Longfleet Road, Poole, Dorset

Lydford

TA11 7EY

A37, Lydford On Fosse, Somerton ‐ Some

Manor

SS7 4EN

164 Church Road, Benfleet, Essex

Moleside

KT12 4JZ

3‐5 Esher Road, Hersham, Surrey

Newbridge

EH28 8PW

1 Clifton Hall Road, Edinburgh,

Oakdale

BH15 3ED

347 Wimbourne Road, Poole, Dorset

Palace

KT8 9BW

Hampton Court Road, East Molesey, Greater London

Pierrepoint

NG12 2LF

Radcliffe Road, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Pippin

SN11 8AA

Oxford Road, Calne, Wiltshire

Podimore

BA22 8JG

Podimore Services, Podimore Yeovil, Somerset

Riviera

TQ3 2AG

147 Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon

Runnymede

TW20 9AD

38‐45 The Avenue, Egham, Surrey

Shepperton

TW17 8NE

Walton Bridge, Shepperton, Surrey

Sidley

TN40 2DD

Holliers Hill Sidley, Bexhill‐On‐Sea, East Sussex

Southall

UB1 3DD

Uxbridge Road, Southall, Middlesex

Southgate

N14 5BU

99 Chaseside, Southgate, London

Stamford Hill

N15 6LS

2 High Road, Stamford Hill, London

Studley Grange

W7 3QJ

167 Boston Road, London,

Tabley Hill

WA16 0EP

Tabley Hill Lane, Knutsford, Cheshire

Wallisdown

BH11 8PT

524 Wallisdown Rd, Bournemouth, Dorset

Warwick Road

CV8 1FB

Warwick Road, Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Whetstone

N20 0LH

1182‐1202 High Road, London,

Whitgift

CR2 6EE

87 Brighton Road, South Croydon, Greater London

