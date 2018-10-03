Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Burglars return with stronger tools after initial attempt fails

John Wood · 03 October, 2018
police blue light

Thieves who smashed their way into a Lincolnshire forecourt shop to steal tobacco, left and returned with stronger tools after initially failing to break into the tobacco cabinet.

Lincolnshire Police report that the raiders first broke into the Bye Pass Filling Station on Station Road in Metheringham at 11.10pm on Sunday September 30.

They broke a glass panel in the UPVC front door to gain entry, but were unable to break through to the tobacco.

They left but returned after about eight minutes, and used a sledge hammer to smash their way into the tobacco cabinet.

Lincolnshire Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101 quoting incident 30 of October 1 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training