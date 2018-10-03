Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer Nick Baker's business

John Wood

Award-winning dealer Nick Baker has sold his business to the owner of the Jet brand, Phillips 66, and the oil company says it is looking for acquisitions.

The company said it had been reviewing its UK strategy for the past 12 months and the announcement marked the first phase in the rollout of its plans. Over time it would look to purchase additional sites that would complement the existing Jet network and the regions it currently operates in.

The acquisition, which took effect on 1 October, sees Phillips 66 take ownership of four sites in the north of England which were operated by Nick Baker, through his operating company NJB Services.

The acquired sites are Abbeyside Filling Station in Selby, Newton Park Service Station in Newton Aycliffe, Askern Service Station in Doncaster and Balby Road Filling Station, also in Doncaster.

The agreement also sees Phillips 66 take over the operation of Refinery Filling Station, a Phillips 66-owned forecourt in Immingham that Nick Baker has operated since 2005.

All five sites are already Jet supplied and branded, and are situated in Jet’s heartland of northern England, within close proximity to Phillips 66’s Humber Refinery.

Mary Wolf commented: “Nick’s award-winning sites are among the finest in the country and demonstrate elements of best practice which we will aspire to attain across our entire network. We would like to thank Nick and his dedicated staff for the outstanding job they have done, and we are now looking forward to building on this success in the future.

“We believe that this acquisition enhances our current operating model. As always, our strategy is to strengthen the Jet brand and enhance our dealer business.

“Having a portfolio of company-owned sites that sits alongside our dealer network will help us to achieve these objectives. We remain fully committed to our dealer network and, over the coming months, will be unveiling significant investment to further strengthen our dealer and consumer offerings. We will, of course, continue to expand our independent dealer network by attracting high-quality independent forecourts throughout the UK to join and enhance our network.”

Nick Baker added: “It was with a heavy heart that I announced my retirement. I’ve spent 15 years building and growing my business with some remarkable people, and will treasure many fantastic memories and achievements.

“I can’t fault the team at Phillips 66 and Jet as a supply and brand partner. They’ve been very supportive and easy to work with as I’ve grown my forecourt business, so I couldn’t think of a better fit to hand over the mantle to. They are professional, friendly and have real buzz about their business. I am confident and delighted that NJB Services is in safe hands and that they will continue to grow and develop the business.”

