Gulf Retail agrees tie-up with Convenience Distribution Group

John Wood

Gulf Retail has announced a distribution and marketing tie-up with Convenience Distribution Group LTD (CDG) from 1 October that aims to improve the lubricant offering for Gulf dealers, including faster delivery times and no minimum order requirement.

The partnership with CDG includes dedicated visits to every Gulf dealer from its sales team to improve product marketing and increase revenue potential. Motorists and dealers will have access to a new online lubricant finder which allows them to input a vehicle registration number to find out which Gulf lubricant they require.

“This is the latest initiative by Gulf Retail designed to save our dealers time and money while improving their potential to increase revenues,” said Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy.

“CDG already services up to 5,000 forecourts across the country including many Gulf forecourts so we expect a smooth transition. There will be a special promotion to help launch the initiative and Gulf dealers will receive a new planogram and POS package. Removing restrictive order quantities and providing expert hands-on marketing support is a positive change that has been warmly welcomed by our retailers.”

Graham Tissiman, sales and marketing manager of Convenience Distribution Group, commented: “We at CDG are delighted with the opportunity to distribute the high-quality Gulf lubricant range and are looking forward to working with the Gulf dealer network. We believe we will develop a strong partnership that will benefit all parties, and Gulf dealers are now able to contact CDG directly on 0845 241 7937 for their nearest CDG depot.”

