Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to a standstill

Tracy West · 05 October, 2018

Petrol and diesel at just 99.9ppl brought traffic to a standstill yesterday (Thursday) in Norwich. MFG was selling the fuel at a vastly reduced rate to celebrate the official reopening of its Broadside site on Aylsham Road following a knockdown rebuild.

Drivers flocked to the site to take advantage of the offer, which had been due to run from 10am to 4pm. However, it had to end earlier in the afternoon after the forecourt reached its 20,000-litre limit for the promotion.

Matt Launchbury, area manager for the Motor Fuel Group, told the Eastern Daily Press: “Thursday was the official relaunch of our Broadside shop and Subway, so what we’ve done is had an extensive three-month rebuild here and we’ve totally knocked down the existing site and rebuilt our new shop and Subway.”

Of the offer he said: “To celebrate that, we’ve had the official launch with a fantastic offer on fuel of 99.9p. It’s been a really, really good success for us. We’ve just come to the end of the promotion, we’ve got through almost 20,000 litres of fuel which was our limit on what we’re allowed to sell at the promotion price. We’ve had lots and lots of good customer feedback.”

Reports said people queued for half an hour to fill up but they were all happy to do so because of the price reduction.

MFG is using the 99.9ppl promotion to attract customers back to a site following a redevelopment/refurbishment. It was also used last week to highlight the re-opening of Whitmore Way Service Station - the company's Texaco-branded site in Basildon.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.05140.48131.30
East Midlands134.36142.94130.44
London134.8555.90142.35131.05
North East133.8469.90143.96129.45
North West134.39142.24130.12
Northern Ireland133.30137.10129.65
Scotland134.64140.99130.20
South East135.3671.90142.49131.45
South West134.7666.90140.90130.89
Wales134.32139.00130.43
West Midlands133.97141.69130.32
Yorkshire & Humber133.4482.90140.55129.91
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

EG Group completes takeover of German Ess...

EG Group appoints new head for 1,000-stor...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

Tesco customers' cars break down after wa...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

BP to roll-out electric chargers widely o...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Cornwall Garage Group's 17 sites up for s...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

EG Group buys 225 Minit Mart sites in US...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training