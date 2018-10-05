MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to a standstill in Norwich

Tracy West

Petrol and diesel at just 99.9ppl brought traffic to a standstill yesterday (Thursday) in Norwich. MFG was selling the fuel at a vastly reduced rate to celebrate the official reopening of its Broadside site on Aylsham Road following a knockdown rebuild.

Drivers flocked to the site to take advantage of the offer, which had been due to run from 10am to 4pm. However, it had to end earlier in the afternoon after the forecourt reached its 20,000-litre limit for the promotion.

Matt Launchbury, area manager for the Motor Fuel Group, told the Eastern Daily Press: “Thursday was the official relaunch of our Broadside shop and Subway, so what we’ve done is had an extensive three-month rebuild here and we’ve totally knocked down the existing site and rebuilt our new shop and Subway.”

Of the offer he said: “To celebrate that, we’ve had the official launch with a fantastic offer on fuel of 99.9p. It’s been a really, really good success for us. We’ve just come to the end of the promotion, we’ve got through almost 20,000 litres of fuel which was our limit on what we’re allowed to sell at the promotion price. We’ve had lots and lots of good customer feedback.”

Reports said people queued for half an hour to fill up but they were all happy to do so because of the price reduction.

MFG is using the 99.9ppl promotion to attract customers back to a site following a redevelopment/refurbishment. It was also used last week to highlight the re-opening of Whitmore Way Service Station - the company's Texaco-branded site in Basildon.