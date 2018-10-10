JTI campaign urges retailers to join fight against illicit trade

John Wood

Japan Tobacco International (JTI), has launched of a nationwide anti-illicit tobacco campaign called Don’t Be Complicit In Illicit, which calls on retailers to join the fight against the illicit tobacco trade.

It aims to motivate retailers and members of the public to take action against the illicit trade, and the campaign includes a new microsite www.jtiadvance.co.uk/DontBeComplicit, which features an easy-to-use report function, as well as information on the scale of the problem and its implications for both retailers and local communities across the UK.

The campaign will be promoted via a nationwide advertising campaign in local and trade media, as well as ongoing face-to-face support from JTI field representatives.

Ian Howell, UK anti-illicit trade manager at JTI, commented: “Illicit tobacco remains a very serious problem and JTI is committed to supporting law-abiding retailers tackle this issue. We are confident this campaign will help raise awareness of the illicit trade and increase reports against those involved. We all have a role to play to combat the issue and we urge any retailer with knowledge of criminal activity to visit our new microsite and use the anonymous reporting function to report suspected sellers.”

Over the past five years, JTI has carried out 32 local media campaigns, raising awareness to the general public about the dangers of illegal tobacco and has removed gantries from 33 retailers found to have been selling illegal tobacco.

This year the manufacturer has also supported three private prosecutions against illegal tobacco sellers, all resulting in successful convictions.

