PRA arranges Scottish business breakout event in Stirling· 10 October, 2018
The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Scotland at Stirling Court Hotel, University of Stirling, Airthrey Road, Stirling, on Thursday October 25.
Presentations will include:
• PRA – market update;
• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;
• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;
• IGD – the opportunities in grocery and food-to-go on the forecourt;
• Transport Scotland – update on the decarbonisation agenda; and
• PRA – technical update.
Coffee will be available from 10am with presentations starting at 10.30am and a free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|136.17
|142.01
|131.81
|East Midlands
|135.62
|73.90
|140.59
|131.07
|London
|136.17
|142.34
|131.84
|North East
|135.06
|70.90
|142.98
|130.55
|North West
|135.71
|142.42
|131.11
|Northern Ireland
|134.66
|136.90
|130.45
|Scotland
|135.91
|141.81
|131.34
|South East
|136.57
|142.77
|132.19
|South West
|135.94
|57.90
|141.56
|131.84
|Wales
|135.44
|138.47
|131.11
|West Midlands
|135.16
|64.90
|142.37
|130.86
|Yorkshire & Humber
|134.85
|143.21
|130.73
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
08 - 10 April, 2019
The Forecourt Show