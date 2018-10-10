Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
PRA arranges Scottish business breakout event in Stirling

John Wood · 10 October, 2018

The PRA has arranged a Business Breakout in Scotland at Stirling Court Hotel, University of Stirling, Airthrey Road, Stirling, on Thursday October 25.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – market update;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• IGD – the opportunities in grocery and food-to-go on the forecourt;

• Transport Scotland – update on the decarbonisation agenda; and

• PRA – technical update.

Coffee will be available from 10am with presentations starting at 10.30am and a free buffet lunch will be provided with opportunities to network. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Food Hygiene Training