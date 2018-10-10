Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New car market plummets 20% in wake of new regulations

John Wood · 10 October, 2018
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta is still the UK's top-selling model
  (Photo:  )

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has blamed new emissions testing requirements for a 20.5% fall in sales of new cars in September.

A total of 338,834 vehicles were registered in the month, down around 87,000 on September last year, with the new WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) affecting supply and distorting the market, according to the SMMT.

Registrations of diesel cars were worst hit, with sales down 42.5% compared with September 2017, and the market share for diesel was 29%.

Petrol car sales were also down 6.7% while hybrids and plug-in electrics were up 3.9%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “With the industry given barely a year to reapprove the entire European model line-up, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen bottlenecks and a squeeze on supply. These are exceptional circumstances with similar declines seen in other major European markets. The good news is that, as backlogs ease, consumers and businesses can look forward to a raft of exciting high-tech cars and a market keen to recover lost momentum.”

Sue Robinson, director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), said: “Consumer footfall has remained fairly robust although a proportion of motorists feel unsure about which car to buy due to the lack of clarity surrounding a number of key policy areas. We encourage consumers to talk to their local franchised dealership to obtain a better understanding of the current market offering.

“We expect the market to remain steadier through the remainder of the year as stock supply improves. The used market is likely to continue to perform well.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.17142.01131.81
East Midlands135.6273.90140.59131.07
London136.17142.34131.84
North East135.0670.90142.98130.55
North West135.71142.42131.11
Northern Ireland134.66136.90130.45
Scotland135.91141.81131.34
South East136.57142.77132.19
South West135.9457.90141.56131.84
Wales135.44138.47131.11
West Midlands135.1664.90142.37130.86
Yorkshire & Humber134.85143.21130.73
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

EG Group completes takeover of German Ess...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

BP to roll-out electric chargers widely o...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training