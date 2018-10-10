Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Texaco runs promotion with price comparison website

10 October, 2018
Texaco canopy

Price comparison website Confused.com is running a promotion giving every customer who purchases a new car insurance policy a £20 Texaco fuel voucher.

The offer is being promoted as part of its latest advertising campaign, ‘Confusion to clarity’, and is being supported by a nationwide media campaign across TV, radio and online channels.

The offer will also feature on point of sale material at 750 Texaco-branded service stations across the country.

Customers who claim the £20 voucher will become a member of Texaco’s loyalty programme Star Rewards and earn Points every time they fill up at a Texaco service station. The Points can be redeemed for Texaco fuel or a gift card from M&S, Argos or Love 2 Shop.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “It’s fantastic to be teaming up with Confused.com on the free fuel promotion. It’s sure to prove very popular with Confused.com customers due to its relevance and our retailers are very excited to be involved.

“We expect the promotion to bring many new customers to Texaco forecourts and are sure that our quality range of fuels and industry leading loyalty programme will keep them returning.”

Sam Day, chief marketing officer at Confused.com, said of the promotion: “We wanted to distinguish ourselves away from the non-car related offers, which have added to the confusion of the price comparison market.

“To cut through the noise, we have teamed up with Texaco to offer drivers a way to save even more money on top of the savings they can make on their car insurance at Confused.com.

“The timing couldn’t be more relevant; fuel prices have hit a four-year high and drivers are starting to feel the pinch. It’s clear where drivers should go to save on their motoring costs – Confused.com.”

Food Hygiene Training