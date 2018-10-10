Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Shell rolls out fast charger with easier payment system

John Wood · 10 October, 2018
Shell has installed a new fast charger for electric vehicles (EVs) that features an easy to use payment system, where users just tap the device with their credit card or smartphone.

The first of the Allego fast chargers with the new technology has been deployed at Shell Holloway in London, and the new technology will be introduced across the Shell Recharge network in the UK.

Allego, Visa and the other card schemes American Express and Mastercard have jointly developed a new payment standard which enables drivers to pay directly via (EMV) NFC at upgraded Allego chargers.

EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard, Visa and is a security standard for the chips embedded in credit cards. NFC stands for NearField Communication and is the technology that allows data to be read by compatible machines without contact.

Due to this technology drivers pay by just tapping their debit card, credit card or NFC enabled device including a wallet (banks, Apple Pay, Google Pay) at the charger’s built-in payment terminal.

As from 2019 every new 50kW charger from Allego will feature NFC.

Jane Lindsay-Green, Shell UK future fuels manager, said: “Shell Recharge provides EV drivers with a convenient way to charge their cars on-the-go. We know that ease of payment is a priority for EV drivers, and so we're pleased to be working with Allego to now offer Shell Recharge customers another quick, easy and hassle-free payment solution.”

Anja van Niersen, CEO Allego, commented: “The new payment solution at our chargers is essential to offer EV drivers worldwide price transparency. We believe in a consumer centric EV market, in which electric vehicle drivers have access to every charging facility, can pay however they want and get a direct overview of their costs.

“Thanks to the strong collaboration with Visa we could accelerate the deployment of the payment services at our chargers. This a step that will change people's habits and will make e-charging easier and more accessible for all of our customers.”

Hemlata Narasimhan, head of merchant services, Europe at Visa, said: “Visa’s mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network so we are delighted to work alongside Allego and Shell to enhance the payment experience for electric vehicle drivers in the UK.

“Until now electric vehicle drivers have faced a lengthy registration processes in order to charge their vehicles, however this partnership means drivers will be able to pay easily at Shell forecourts without the need to enter into a contract or settle payments on a monthly basis. Electric vehicle drivers are used to a seamless experience when they are behind the steering wheel and now we are enabling a similarly seamless experience when they charge their vehicles.”

 





