Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BOSS Forecourt Crime Index falls slightly in second quarter

John Wood · 10 October, 2018
Kevin Eastwood, executive director of BOSS
Kevin Eastwood, executive director of BOSS
  (Photo:  )

Fuel thefts from forecourts fell marginally in the second quarter of this year, according to BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate, but rising fuel prices meant the average initial loss was higher.

The BOSS Forecourt Crime Index reveals that incidents per site recorded by BOSS on Britain’s retail forecourts fell by 2% during the second quarter (Q2).

However, rising fuel prices pushed up the average initial loss per site, before any BOSS Payment Watch recovery, to £345 (Q1 £327), an increase of 5.5%.

Net litres lost per site before BOSS Payment Watch recovery was 135.5 during Q2 (Q1 135.1)

The BOSS Forecourt Crime Index for Q2 was 139, compared with 142 in the previous quarter.

The BOSS Index is based on the number of incidents reported to BOSS in each quarter, and the index base of 100 was established in Q2 2015.

During Q2 2018 some incidents additional to those included in the report for Q1 have been recorded by BOSS. Therefore, the number of incidents per site in Q1 has been amended from the previously reported 7.0 to 7.6. In Q2 incidents per sites fell to 7.5, but BOSS said this could change due to any late reporting of incidents in the quarter.

BOSS also reported it had returned £1,095,000 to forecourt retailers during the past 12 months.

Kevin Eastwood, executive director of BOSS, said: “Rising fuel prices have been shown to tempt some motorists to evade payment. However, the latest research demonstrates once again that where robust procedures exist to tackle forecourt crime fuel retailers can recover significant amounts of money. The latest survey results show that BOSS has again returned more than £1m to our members.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.17142.01131.81
East Midlands135.6273.90140.59131.07
London136.17142.34131.84
North East135.0670.90142.98130.55
North West135.71142.42131.11
Northern Ireland134.66136.90130.45
Scotland135.91141.81131.34
South East136.57142.77132.19
South West135.9457.90141.56131.84
Wales135.44138.47131.11
West Midlands135.1664.90142.37130.86
Yorkshire & Humber134.85143.21130.73
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

EG Group completes takeover of German Ess...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

BP to roll-out electric chargers widely o...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG offers to sell off sites to finalise...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training