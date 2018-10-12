Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
UK's first universal 60kW charger installed at Yorkshire forecourt

John Wood · 12 October, 2018
electric car charging

The UK’s first 60kW rapid charger available for all makes of electric vehicles has been installed by Alfa Power at Crown Service Station, Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

High power rapid chargers are available to Tesla drivers but this charging point is the first of its type to be compatible with all models of electric vehicle.

The equipment is capable of charging up to four vehicles via three different connectors – the CCS (European Combined Charging System), Type 2 (European AC charger) and CHAdeMO (quick charging method).

Alfa Power director Alex Hinchcliffe commented: “We are proud and delighted to have installed the first commercial rapid charger accessible to any EV driver with specifications over and above the 50kW benchmark.”

Commenting on the opening of the charger, Nina Skorupska, chief executive of the Renewable Energy Association said: “It’s excellent to see this publicly accessible rapid charging infrastructure opening in the UK, hot on the heels of the Government’s successful Zero Emissions Vehicle Summit.

“We support the Government’s aim of being a global leader in EVs and other low-carbon transport technologies and the development of a reliable and accessible charging infrastructure network is central to that. Home and workplace charging will play their role but we cannot forget that strategic rapid charging infrastructure is crucial in giving the public confidence that they can quickly fuel up when it’s needed most.”

Food Hygiene Training