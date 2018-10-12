Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MFG and Chargepoint claim to be leaders in charger roll-out

John Wood · 12 October, 2018
ChargePoint Services managing director Alex Bamberg
ChargePoint Services and Motor Fuel Group (MFG) claim they are now the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging at urban forecourts and arterial fuel stations nationwide.

The two companies have been working together to develop the UK’s biggest electric vehicle rapid charging network in forecourt locations.

Rapid chargers have been installed or are under way at more than 120 sites, and they report they are on target for around 150 50kW-plus chargers by early 2019.

Andy Edwards, MFG’s group infrastructure director, said: “We are delighted to be extending our fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward. MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand.”

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said. “The GeniePoint Network is already regarded as the most reliable rapid charging network in the UK. We know our 24/7 customer service is outstanding, which gives drivers the confidence to just turn up and charge, safe in the knowledge we’re just a phone call away if they need us.

“Working alongside leading forecourt operator MFG, we are delighted to provide this critical service supporting EV drivers across the UK’s road network.”

Food Hygiene Training