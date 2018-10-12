Co-op site reopens following £1m overhaul· 12 October, 2018
The Co-op petrol filling station and food store in Princess Parkway, Manchester, has re-opened after a near £1m revamp.
The four-week programme of works has involved replacing pumps, signage and the forecourt, while enhancing the food store to include a Costa coffee dispenser, in-store bakery, Amazon Lockers and an increased range of fresh, healthy foods, food-to-go, meal ideas, wines and, essentials.
The service station, which opens 24 hours a day, has also added an extra 12 car parking spaces for shoppers.
Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager at the Co-op, said: “Petrol filling stations are very much at the heart of the community providing a service for residents and, for those commuting into our city or driving through the area in need of a break, refreshment or, something for the evening meal on their way home.
“This road is a key route in, and out, of the city, and the project has combined investment in both food store and forecourt refurbishment – a significant programme of works completed to better serve the community’s food and fuel needs.”
