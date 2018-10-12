New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store and forecourt opened

John Wood

A new 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store and forecourt opened last week in Welshpool, Powys.

It has been developed on a site purchased by the Delves family four years ago and has been under construction for six months.

The forecourt features 12 petrol pumps and an HGV lane and operates 24 hours a day.

An innovation in store is the installation of five hybrid tills which can switch from staff operated to self-service, allowing customers to pay for both fuel and shopping without the need to have multiple members of staff permanently on the till points.

“These are the first self-service tills we know of that do fuel as well as food. We can run five tills all day but effectively not need more than two people manning them at any one time. It’s a new concept and so far, it is working very well for us,” said director Harry Delves.

He added: “We are not your typical Nisa store. We do a lot of our own sourcing with some 102 local suppliers in store.”

The store also features bespoke shelving, a feature copper pendent and filament bulbs in the off-licence area, a unique wooden stand for cut flowers and plants, personalised wallpaper incorporating adverts from Tuffins dating back to the 1970s and bespoke imagery using both English and Welsh text.

Delves revealed that customers spent £80,000 on fuel and a further £30,000 in the shop in the first week, and that further additions were planned.

He said: “There’s lots of improvements to make and much more to come. We will be taking additional Co-op lines in over the coming months and we have plans to expand our coal and logs offer and do something quite elaborate out the front.

“The site is a large one with some free land still unused at the side which we plan to make use of in time – perhaps a drive through facility of some description.”

