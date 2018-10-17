Certas Energy crowns its SuperStation award winners

SuperStation, Certas Energy’s awards scheme designed to drive-up forecourt standards, announced its champions at its annual Gala Awards Dinner, held this year at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, on Thursday 11 October.

Among the winners was Prospect Road Service Station, which was triumphant in the Best Gulf Site category.

After collecting the award, Roger Perry of Prospect Road Service Station commented: “With such strong competition, we are humbled to have won and dedicate this achievement to all of our hard working staff. We’ve invested considerably to provide our customers with a full facility forecourt and shop but it’s the tireless efforts of our team who make this possible.”

Richard Billington, retail director at Certas Energy, said: “On behalf of everybody at Certas Energy, congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and finalists.

“All of them represent the very best of our sector and are the guiding lights, shaping the future of forecourt retailing. There is no doubt that the Gulf and Pace brands are in very capable hands with them at the helm.”

The winners in full:

Best Gulf Site – Sponsored by Suresite

Prospect Road Service Station, Wakefield

Best Forecourt Facilities – Sponsored by TLM

The Green Welly, Tyndrum

Best Community Engagement – Sponsored by Fairbanks

Tanerdy Garage, Carmarthen

Best Pace Site – Sponsored by Henry Howard Finance

Burnpark Filling Station, Kilmarnock

Best Forecourt Team – Sponsored by Petroassist

John Grose Garage, Woodbridge

Best Shop – Sponsored by Bestway

North Road Garage, Shipton by Beningborough

Best Improved – Sponsored by HTEC

Greens Service Station, Selston

