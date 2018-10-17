Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry sites

John Wood · 17 October, 2018
Euro Garages has revealed that it has 21 freehold properties in the UK that are ear-marked for new-to-industry sites.

The disclosure was made in its accounts for the year ending December 21, 2017, which have just been published.

In the strategic report published with the accounts it said that it spent £66.4m on its estate during the period, including the completion of two knock-down rebuilds and three new-to-industry sites. During the year it also acquired 77 food-to-go sites when it bought Little Chef, and it added five forecourt sites across Wales in June 2017 with the acquisition of Orchard Group.

Total revenue for the year was £1.9bn, compared with £2.3bn in the previous accounts which covered a 17-month period. Profit before tax increased to £51.7m compared with £40.5m in the previous accounts.

Fuel accounted for £1.59bn of turnover compared with £1.9bn for the previous 17-month period, with retail revenue at £0.22bn and food to go £0.13bn.

Food to go partners included Starbucks, Burger King, Subway, KFC and Greggs, and Euro Garages reported it increased the number of concessions for all these brands and all the brands also showed like-for-like sales growth.

Food Hygiene Training