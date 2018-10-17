New owners planning to expand and rebrand Berkshire site

John Wood

New owners are planning a rebrand and shop expansion after acquiring a forecourt site in Berkshire.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co brokered the sale of Berkshire Downs Filling Station, a well-established forecourt and Spar-branded convenience store in Chilton, a village in the Vale of White Horse.

Berkshire Downs Filling Station is positioned on a main arterial route in Oxfordshire that links the South Coast, the Midlands and the North. It benefits from high volumes of passing residential and commuter traffic, in addition to visitors to local tourist attractions, such as the Living Rainforest, Beale Park, Drayton Park, Didcot Railway Station and the city of Oxford.

The fuel brand is currently Murco and there is a Spar-branded convenience store that has planning permission to extend.

Maruthan Sabapathi of new owner M&S Fuels Limited, which has a growing portfolio of retail businesses, petrol stations and convenience stores, commented: “We are delighted to have secured the site and look forward to growing the business with plans in the short term including a rebrand to Shell and the extension and renovation of the retail offering.”

Former owner, Javad Mahmoudi, commented: “I recently sold my business under the careful guidance of Tom Glanvill. I was delighted with the professional service which made the process really straight forward from beginning to the end. I am certain I will use Christie & Co and work with Tom again in any future business sales. I would 100% recommend working with Tom.”

Tom Glanvill, business agent at Christie & Co, stated: “This site attracted a high level of interest and numerous bids, achieving a premium price for the fantastic business. This clearly demonstrates the appetite of well-located petrol filling stations sites in a well-established trading location with potential to grow. I wish the new owners all the very best with the site and am sure that the planned rebrand and shop expansion will enable this site to reach its full potential.”

“The petrol forecourt market remains incredibly buoyant as there is significant demand for both freehold and leasehold petrol stations across the South.”

Berkshire Downs Service Station was sold off a freehold guide price of £1,500,000.

