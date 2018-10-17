Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New owners planning to expand and rebrand Berkshire site

John Wood · 17 October, 2018
Berkshire Downs Filling Station

New owners are planning a rebrand and shop expansion after acquiring a forecourt site in Berkshire.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co brokered the sale of Berkshire Downs Filling Station, a well-established forecourt and Spar-branded convenience store in Chilton, a village in the Vale of White Horse.

Berkshire Downs Filling Station is positioned on a main arterial route in Oxfordshire that links the South Coast, the Midlands and the North. It benefits from high volumes of passing residential and commuter traffic, in addition to visitors to local tourist attractions, such as the Living Rainforest, Beale Park, Drayton Park, Didcot Railway Station and the city of Oxford.

The fuel brand is currently Murco and there is a Spar-branded convenience store that has planning permission to extend.

Maruthan Sabapathi of new owner M&S Fuels Limited, which has a growing portfolio of retail businesses, petrol stations and convenience stores, commented: “We are delighted to have secured the site and look forward to growing the business with plans in the short term including a rebrand to Shell and the extension and renovation of the retail offering.”

Former owner, Javad Mahmoudi, commented: “I recently sold my business under the careful guidance of Tom Glanvill. I was delighted with the professional service which made the process really straight forward from beginning to the end. I am certain I will use Christie & Co and work with Tom again in any future business sales. I would 100% recommend working with Tom.”

Tom Glanvill, business agent at Christie & Co, stated: “This site attracted a high level of interest and numerous bids, achieving a premium price for the fantastic business. This clearly demonstrates the appetite of well-located petrol filling stations sites in a well-established trading location with potential to grow. I wish the new owners all the very best with the site and am sure that the planned rebrand and shop expansion will enable this site to reach its full potential.”

“The petrol forecourt market remains incredibly buoyant as there is significant demand for both freehold and leasehold petrol stations across the South.”

Berkshire Downs Service Station was sold off a freehold guide price of £1,500,000.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.1471.90142.30132.11
East Midlands136.69142.73131.36
London136.9366.90143.19132.09
North East136.1967.90145.04130.96
North West136.57142.32130.88
Northern Ireland135.50139.57130.71
Scotland136.74140.36131.39
South East137.4657.70143.03132.35
South West136.76141.73131.99
Wales136.5779.90137.82131.35
West Midlands136.16141.67131.24
Yorkshire & Humber135.8963.90142.13130.81
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

Co-op site reopens following £1m overhaul

MFG and Chargepoint claim to be leaders i...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

Long wait for outcome on merger of Asda a...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training