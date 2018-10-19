Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS calls for police to give greater focus on crime in stores

John Wood · 19 October, 2018
police officer

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has responded to the publication of the Office for National Statistics’ annual Crime Survey for England and Wales, highlighting the significant issues retailers and their staff face when dealing with shop theft.

According to the ONS survey, the number of police recorded shop theft incidents for the year ending June 2018 has reached 382,706, a 1% increase on the previous year. The survey also reports a significant increase in the number of violent offences recorded, increasing by 19% over the last year to 1.4 million.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The official statistics may show a slight increase in the number of shop thefts being recorded by the police, but the number of incidents that don’t end up being recorded is likely to be much higher. Retailers consistently tell us that shop theft is regarded as ‘low level’ by their police forces, often do not get dealt with properly and are sometimes screened out entirely. These incidents need to be taken seriously by forces, because theft often leads to abuse and aggressive behaviour against retailers and their staff, who are just doing their job and enforcing the law.”

The 2018 ACS Crime Report shows that the issue retailers are most concerned about in their stores is violence against their staff. There is also a clear link between theft and abuse, with challenging shop thieves being the number one cause of aggressive behaviour in stores.

ACS has reiterated its calls for all police and crime commissioners to pledge to ensure that police forces take shop theft and abuse of staff seriously, and respond to incidents where they’re reported.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.1471.90142.30132.11
East Midlands136.69142.73131.36
London136.9366.90143.19132.09
North East136.1967.90145.04130.96
North West136.57142.32130.88
Northern Ireland135.50139.57130.71
Scotland136.74140.36131.39
South East137.4657.70143.03132.35
South West136.76141.73131.99
Wales136.5779.90137.82131.35
West Midlands136.16141.67131.24
Yorkshire & Humber135.8963.90142.13130.81
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

PRA chairman explains reason for petrol/d...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Long wait for outcome on merger of Asda a...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training