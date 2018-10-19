Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EG Group wins planning approval for two new sites in North West

John Wood · 19 October, 2018
Euro Garages Calder Park site

A planning consultancy has helped Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group gain planning approval for two new sites in the North West.

Working with PWA Planning EG Group has received permission to create petrol filling station, retail and drive through café developments in Burnley, Lancashire, and Ince Blundell, near Formby.

The company hopes to create up to 45 jobs at the Ince Blundell development and up to 35 jobs at the Burnley operation.

Emily Robinson, senior planner at PWA Planning, said: “These two developments will create new employment for local people and breathe new life into vacant sites.

“We have worked with EG Group on many of its new sites in the UK and these provide high-quality, efficient forecourt services to local communities and motorists.”

The development at Ince Blundell will replace the former Weld Blundell Arms public house on the Formby bypass.

EG Group acquired the property after pub operator Greene King put it up for sale in 2015 due to falling trade.

As part of the proposals, an existing bowling green adjacent to the site will be retained and upgraded for use by members of West Blundell Bowling Club.

The improvements include an upgraded club house with disabled access, shelters, benches, storage facilities and improved lighting and irrigation.

The Burnley development, on land off Barracks Road at junction 10 of the M65, will regenerate the site of the former General Havelock public house and St Teresa’s Church, both of which have been closed for a number of years.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.1471.90142.30132.11
East Midlands136.69142.73131.36
London136.9366.90143.19132.09
North East136.1967.90145.04130.96
North West136.57142.32130.88
Northern Ireland135.50139.57130.71
Scotland136.74140.36131.39
South East137.4657.70143.03132.35
South West136.76141.73131.99
Wales136.5779.90137.82131.35
West Midlands136.16141.67131.24
Yorkshire & Humber135.8963.90142.13130.81
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

PRA chairman explains reason for petrol/d...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Long wait for outcome on merger of Asda a...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

HMRC raids forecourts in £11m fuel fraud...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about any potential negative impact of the 'mega' mergers between MFG and MRH; and Sainsbury's and Asda?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training