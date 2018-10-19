EG Group wins planning approval for two new sites in North West

John Wood

A planning consultancy has helped Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group gain planning approval for two new sites in the North West.

Working with PWA Planning EG Group has received permission to create petrol filling station, retail and drive through café developments in Burnley, Lancashire, and Ince Blundell, near Formby.

The company hopes to create up to 45 jobs at the Ince Blundell development and up to 35 jobs at the Burnley operation.

Emily Robinson, senior planner at PWA Planning, said: “These two developments will create new employment for local people and breathe new life into vacant sites.

“We have worked with EG Group on many of its new sites in the UK and these provide high-quality, efficient forecourt services to local communities and motorists.”

The development at Ince Blundell will replace the former Weld Blundell Arms public house on the Formby bypass.

EG Group acquired the property after pub operator Greene King put it up for sale in 2015 due to falling trade.

As part of the proposals, an existing bowling green adjacent to the site will be retained and upgraded for use by members of West Blundell Bowling Club.

The improvements include an upgraded club house with disabled access, shelters, benches, storage facilities and improved lighting and irrigation.

The Burnley development, on land off Barracks Road at junction 10 of the M65, will regenerate the site of the former General Havelock public house and St Teresa’s Church, both of which have been closed for a number of years.

