Staff member stabbed during attempted robbery at forecourt

John Wood · 19 October, 2018
Staff at a petrol station in Gloucestershire where a member of staff was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery have thanked customers for their support.

The male member of staff was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after being stabbed during the raid at the Texaco garage, in Lansdown Road, Cheltenham, at around 3am on Thursday October 18. He has since been released.

Supervisor Tim Meadows told GloucesterLive everyone who worked at the garage was shocked at what had happened and that customers had been really supportive.

He said: “We have got really loyal customers here and we are grateful for their support.”

Police said they had responded to the incident in Lansdown Road in the early hours of Thursday.

They added that a male staff member has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining a stab wound.”

In an appeal for witnesses a spokesman said: “If you were in the area at the time or have any information that may help with our enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 40 of 18 October.

“Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Food Hygiene Training