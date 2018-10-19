Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op forecourt and food store reopens after £525,000 overhaul

John Wood · 19 October, 2018
Co-op food logo

The Co-op has served-up a new-look petrol filling station and food store on Holm Road in Clitheroe, Lancashire, following a £525,000 overhaul that has created four new jobs.

The programme of works at the fuel station has seen replacement of tanks, pumps and signage with the addition of a new car and jet wash.

The new-look store offers a range of fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, wines, Costa coffee dispenser, an in-store bakery and food-to-go.

Shazad Amari, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment at our Clitheroe site and we are confident that the improvements will enable us to better serve our community.”

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager at the Co-op, said: “Petrol filling stations are very much at the heart of the community providing a service for residents and, for those commuting through the area in need of a break, refreshment or, something for the evening meal on their way home. This project has combined investment in both food store and forecourt refurbishment - a significant programme of works completed to better serve the community’s food and fuel needs.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.

