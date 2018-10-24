WEX Europe Services expands Esso Card network

John Wood

Fuel card provider WEX Europe Services is expanding its Esso Card acceptance network in the UK to include more than 110 additional forecourts by the end of 2018.

Esso Card is increasing the number of fuel stations in its portfolio by more than 8%, and the additional locations will provide improved service for fleets across the UK, with increased coverage around some of the major urban centres, including Birmingham and London, as well as the rest of the country.

“We’re pleased to announce the expansion of our UK network as part of our ongoing commitment to offer one of the best fuel network acceptances in the country,” said Peter Dore, commercial and marketing director at WEX Europe Services.

“Increasing the number of locations where Esso Card users can purchase fuel is crucial to helping us improve fleet efficiency and provide an optimum service for fleet managers and drivers. With Esso Card, you’re never far from a place to fill up, and the extended network will allow users to save valuable time by avoiding unnecessary route diversions.”

