Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

WEX Europe Services expands Esso Card network

John Wood · 24 October, 2018
Esso Card being used

Fuel card provider WEX Europe Services is expanding its Esso Card acceptance network in the UK to include more than 110 additional forecourts by the end of 2018.

Esso Card is increasing the number of fuel stations in its portfolio by more than 8%, and the additional locations will provide improved service for fleets across the UK, with increased coverage around some of the major urban centres, including Birmingham and London, as well as the rest of the country.

“We’re pleased to announce the expansion of our UK network as part of our ongoing commitment to offer one of the best fuel network acceptances in the country,” said Peter Dore, commercial and marketing director at WEX Europe Services.

“Increasing the number of locations where Esso Card users can purchase fuel is crucial to helping us improve fleet efficiency and provide an optimum service for fleet managers and drivers. With Esso Card, you’re never far from a place to fill up, and the extended network will allow users to save valuable time by avoiding unnecessary route diversions.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.1669.90141.49131.92
East Midlands136.5680.90142.19130.92
London136.9867.00142.71131.68
North East136.1171.90141.10130.39
North West136.29140.45130.18
Northern Ireland135.4175.90136.23130.24
Scotland136.88140.76130.98
South East137.40142.42131.80
South West136.69140.31131.40
Wales136.54138.15130.93
West Midlands136.1464.40141.48130.72
Yorkshire & Humber135.64142.05129.97
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

EG Group wins planning approval for two n...

Co-op forecourt and food store reopens af...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Co-op site reopens following £1m overhaul

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training