Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Forecourt worked stabbed in arm after challenging customer

John Wood · 24 October, 2018
police blue light

West Midlands Police officers are investigating after a shop worker was attacked at the Esso garage on Lichfield Road, Shelfield, Walsall, on Saturday, October 20.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, saw a man filling his car with fuel at around 4.45pm.

Believing he was preparing to drive off without paying, the worker went over and challenged him.

The driver pulled an object from his back pocket, which he used to stab the member of staff in the arm and scrape his head.

He then got into his car and drove off without paying.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Police are investigating after a worker at Heath Service Station on Lichfield Road, Shelfield, Walsall, was stabbed in the arm by a customer.

“The victim suffered a small puncture wound to his arm and a scratch to the back of his head, and was treated in hospital.

“Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am to midnight, call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, giving crime reference 20WS/2420402A/18.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to reports of an assault.

An ambulance and a paramedics area support officer were dispatched to the petrol station at 4.37pm.

A man was assessed before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment. He suffered minor injuries.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.1669.90141.49131.92
East Midlands136.5680.90142.19130.92
London136.9867.00142.71131.68
North East136.1171.90141.10130.39
North West136.29140.45130.18
Northern Ireland135.4175.90136.23130.24
Scotland136.88140.76130.98
South East137.40142.42131.80
South West136.69140.31131.40
Wales136.54138.15130.93
West Midlands136.1464.40141.48130.72
Yorkshire & Humber135.64142.05129.97
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

EG Group wins planning approval for two n...

Co-op forecourt and food store reopens af...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Co-op site reopens following £1m overhaul

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training