Co-op maintains island diesel service during forecourt revamp

John Wood · 24 October, 2018
The Co-op has committed to maintaining diesel supplies for customers at its Broadford filling station in Skye, while a £3.4m refurbishment of the forecourt and food store is carried out.

The local community has expressed concern about plans to close down operations completely while the tanks, pumps and signage were replaced, and the scheme was put on hold so consultation with the local community could take place.

The Co-op agreed to invest £140,000 to maintain two diesel pumps during the filling station closure and work will start next week.

Alan Johnston, regional manager, Co-op Food, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest such a significant amount in Skye. As a community retailer, our aim is to operate at the heart of island life – connecting communities and bringing people together. Listening, and acting upon, local feedback is a key part of this.

“We are pleased to have been able to work together with local groups to develop the best possible interim solution while this combined investment in both food store and forecourt refurbishment is completed.”

Hamish Fraser, chairman of the Broadford and Strath Community Council, said: “The Broadford and Strath Community Council (BSCC) are delighted with the outcome of positive meetings we have had with the Co-op, seeking a temporary fuel supply at Broadford while the shop and forecourt renovations are being carried out.

“The provision of the temporary supply has a substantial price tag attached to it and the community council appreciates the Co-op’s decision to continue that much-needed community service. For obvious regulatory restrictions, regarding the storage of petrol above ground, the temporary supply will not have petrol available and will be to supply diesel only. There will be a short closure of the overall fuel supply on site before the new temporary supply will be available.”

Food Hygiene Training