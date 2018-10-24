Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

John Wood · 24 October, 2018
MRH Hursts store

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published details of 38 sites MFG plans to sell in order to avoid a detailed investigation into its takeover of MFG.

The disclosure came in a notice from the CMA which detailed for the first time the undertakings MFG has offered to remedy its concerns.

The CMA has revealed the local areas where it believes competition could be affected because of “overlaps” between MFG and MRH sites, and it has listed the sites MFG is willing to sell (see table below).

MFG will be expected to either sell the freehold of the sites, or subject to the CMA’s approval and with further competition safeguards, it may lease them.

In its assessment of the undertakings by MFG, the CMA also revealed that MFG had provided evidence that there are several potential suitable purchasers for all the sites.

The CMA gave notice that it proposes to accept the undertakings, but before the final decision is made it will allow interested parties to make representations, and it may make modifications to the undertakings as a result.

The deadline for comments is November 5.

Area                                                                              Divestment Site(s)

MFG Ashford/MFG East Stour/MRH                 MFG Ashford

Beaver/MRH Hothfield

MFG Barnet/MFG New Barnet/MFG                  MFG Barnet and MRH Cockfosters

Potters Bar/MRH Whetstone/MRH

Cockfosters/MRH Southgate

MFG Bawbee/MRH Leven                               MFG Bawbee

MFG Bear Cross/MFG Hamworthy/MFG            MFG Bear Cross and MRH Longfleet

Bournmouth Road/MRH Wallisdown/MRH

Oakdale/MRH East Howe/MRH Longfleet

MFG Beaumont/MRH Kings Norton               MFG Beaumont

MFH Brighton Road/MRH Whitgift/MRH         MFG Brighton Road

Hayling Down

MFG Calne/MRH Pippin                               MFG Calne

MFG Canvey Island/MFG Kents Hill/MRH       MFG Canvey Island and MRH Manor

Canvey Island/MRH Long Road/

MRH Manor

MFG Carlton Square/MFG                            MRH East Lane and MFG Sportsman

Sportsman/MRH East Lane/MRH

Pierrepoint

MFG Fairfield/MRH Newbridge                     MFG Fairfield

MFG Finsbury Park/MFG Stamford                MFG Finsbury Park and MRH Stamford Hill

Hill/MFG Ambassador/MRH Hornsey

Road/MRH Hornsey Rise/MRH Stamford

Hill

MFG Hanwell/MRH Studley Grange/MRH        MFG Hanwell

Southall

MFG Hastings/MFG Bexhill/MRH Glyne          MFG Bexhill and MFG Hastings

Gap/MRH Sidley

MFG Kenilworth/MRH Warwick Road             MRH Warwick Road

MFG Killay/MRH Dunvant                            MFG Killay

MFG Lymm/ MRH Cheshireways                   MRH Cheshireways

MFG Mid-Cornwall/MRH Cornish                   MFG Mid-Cornwall

Gateway

MFG New John Street/MRH Key Hill               MRH Key Hill

MFG Northwick/MFG St Stephens/MRH           MRH Castle and MRH Blackpole

Castle/MRH Blackpole

MFG Pwllmeyric/MFG Almondsbury/MRH        MFG Pwllmeyric

Chepstow/MRH Patchway

MFG Riviera/MRH Riviera                           MRH Riviera

MFG Sparkford/MFG Fosse Way                  MFG Sparkford

Garage/MRH Hazelgrove/MRH

Podimore/MRH Lydford

MFG Styal Road/MRH Civic Centre             MFG Styal Road

MFG Swallow/MRH Felling/MRH                  MRH Felling and MRH Gateshead

Gateshead

MRH Runnymede/MFG Egham MFG Egham

MFG Walton House/MFG Parkhurst/MRH        MFG Walton House and MRH Moleside

Moleside/MRH Palace/MRH Shepperton

MFG Thamesmead/MRH Lakedale               MRH Lakedale

MFG Grays/MRH Chafford/MRH                    MFG Grays

Daneholes

MFG Romford/MRH                                    MFG Romford

Collier Row

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 October 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East137.1669.90141.49131.92
East Midlands136.5680.90142.19130.92
London136.9867.00142.71131.68
North East136.1171.90141.10130.39
North West136.29140.45130.18
Northern Ireland135.4175.90136.23130.24
Scotland136.88140.76130.98
South East137.40142.42131.80
South West136.69140.31131.40
Wales136.54138.15130.93
West Midlands136.1464.40141.48130.72
Yorkshire & Humber135.64142.05129.97
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

EG Group wins planning approval for two n...

Co-op forecourt and food store reopens af...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

New 3,000sq ft Tuffins Nisa Local store a...

New owners planning to expand and rebrand...

Co-op site reopens following £1m overhaul

Euro Garages planning 21 new-to-industry...

Phillips 66 buys award-winning retailer N...

CMA allows MFG to integrate bulk of MRH s...

MFG 99.9ppl fuel offer brings traffic to...

Poll

See Results

As Jet buys sites for the first time since selling its company owned network off in 2001, will this be part of a significant, growing trend for oil companies?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training