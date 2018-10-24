CMA details 38 sites MFG is prepared to sell

John Wood

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published details of 38 sites MFG plans to sell in order to avoid a detailed investigation into its takeover of MFG.

The disclosure came in a notice from the CMA which detailed for the first time the undertakings MFG has offered to remedy its concerns.

The CMA has revealed the local areas where it believes competition could be affected because of “overlaps” between MFG and MRH sites, and it has listed the sites MFG is willing to sell (see table below).

MFG will be expected to either sell the freehold of the sites, or subject to the CMA’s approval and with further competition safeguards, it may lease them.

In its assessment of the undertakings by MFG, the CMA also revealed that MFG had provided evidence that there are several potential suitable purchasers for all the sites.

The CMA gave notice that it proposes to accept the undertakings, but before the final decision is made it will allow interested parties to make representations, and it may make modifications to the undertakings as a result.

The deadline for comments is November 5.

Area Divestment Site(s)

MFG Ashford/MFG East Stour/MRH MFG Ashford Beaver/MRH Hothfield MFG Barnet/MFG New Barnet/MFG MFG Barnet and MRH Cockfosters Potters Bar/MRH Whetstone/MRH Cockfosters/MRH Southgate MFG Bawbee/MRH Leven MFG Bawbee MFG Bear Cross/MFG Hamworthy/MFG MFG Bear Cross and MRH Longfleet Bournmouth Road/MRH Wallisdown/MRH Oakdale/MRH East Howe/MRH Longfleet MFG Beaumont/MRH Kings Norton MFG Beaumont MFH Brighton Road/MRH Whitgift/MRH MFG Brighton Road Hayling Down MFG Calne/MRH Pippin MFG Calne MFG Canvey Island/MFG Kents Hill/MRH MFG Canvey Island and MRH Manor Canvey Island/MRH Long Road/ MRH Manor MFG Carlton Square/MFG MRH East Lane and MFG Sportsman Sportsman/MRH East Lane/MRH Pierrepoint MFG Fairfield/MRH Newbridge MFG Fairfield MFG Finsbury Park/MFG Stamford MFG Finsbury Park and MRH Stamford Hill Hill/MFG Ambassador/MRH Hornsey Road/MRH Hornsey Rise/MRH Stamford Hill MFG Hanwell/MRH Studley Grange/MRH MFG Hanwell Southall MFG Hastings/MFG Bexhill/MRH Glyne MFG Bexhill and MFG Hastings Gap/MRH Sidley MFG Kenilworth/MRH Warwick Road MRH Warwick Road MFG Killay/MRH Dunvant MFG Killay MFG Lymm/ MRH Cheshireways MRH Cheshireways MFG Mid-Cornwall/MRH Cornish MFG Mid-Cornwall Gateway MFG New John Street/MRH Key Hill MRH Key Hill MFG Northwick/MFG St Stephens/MRH MRH Castle and MRH Blackpole Castle/MRH Blackpole MFG Pwllmeyric/MFG Almondsbury/MRH MFG Pwllmeyric Chepstow/MRH Patchway MFG Riviera/MRH Riviera MRH Riviera MFG Sparkford/MFG Fosse Way MFG Sparkford Garage/MRH Hazelgrove/MRH Podimore/MRH Lydford MFG Styal Road/MRH Civic Centre MFG Styal Road MFG Swallow/MRH Felling/MRH MRH Felling and MRH Gateshead Gateshead MRH Runnymede/MFG Egham MFG Egham MFG Walton House/MFG Parkhurst/MRH MFG Walton House and MRH Moleside Moleside/MRH Palace/MRH Shepperton MFG Thamesmead/MRH Lakedale MRH Lakedale MFG Grays/MRH Chafford/MRH MFG Grays Daneholes MFG Romford/MRH MFG Romford Collier Row

