Shell opens first IONITY high power chargers in France

Shell has opened its first high-powered charging station in France, in partnership with charging network operator IONITY.

The high-powered chargers take up to 10 minutes to charge next-generation electric vehicles, making them up to three times faster than any other type of charger currently available.

IONITY is a joint venture between BMW Group, Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche. It was formed to create a 400-strong network of 350-kilowatt chargers next to major highways in Europe.

“Electric vehicle drivers should be able to travel long distances confidently and with ease,” said David Bunch, Shell’s vice president retail in Europe. “Creating a convenient network of reliable, powerful chargers is vital for getting many more electric vehicles on the road. We are one of IONITY’s major partners because we share that vision.”

Installing high-powered chargers at 80 stations in Europe is part of Shell’s global drive to provide more and cleaner energy solutions. The chargers are in addition to its acquisition of NewMotion, one of Europe’s largest charging providers, and a growing number of Shell Recharge fast chargers at Shell forecourts in the UK, the Netherlands and China. Around 170 Shell-branded forecourts around the world now offer charging facilities.

Michael Hajesch IONITY’s chief executive said: “Back in November last year Shell and IONITY announced a common goal: to enable convenient long-distance travel with electric vehicles across Europe by providing reliable fast-charging infrastructure. One year on, the first IONITY stations operating in partnership with Shell represent a significant step in achieving that goal.”

